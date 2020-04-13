Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi to address nation at 10 AM tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM tomorrow as the 21-day deadline ends on April 14. Speculations are rife that the Modi government may initiate an experiment to get the economy going in 'graded manner' even though it's likely the nation-wide lockdown may be extended by two more weeks.

Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab have also already extended restrictions till the month end considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

Analysts believe the Centre may allow businesses and markets to resume work, especially in areas with no coronavirus cases. Most states could also follow the 'Kerala Model', which has been successful in bending the coronavirus curve in the state.

The areas could be marked as red, orange and green zones, depending upon the number of cases. The areas with no case will be placed under 'green zone'. The government may also allow restoration of normal life under several restrictions, including maintaining social distancing and mandatory use of masks. At the same, areas with six or more cases could see the highest level of restrictions.

The number of active coronavirus case stood at 7,987, including 856 cured or discharged and 308 deaths. The total number of cases also includes 72 foreign nationals. Thirty-five deaths have been reported since Sunday evening, of which 22 were reported from Maharashtra, five from Delhi, three from Gujarat, two from West Bengal and one each from Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh.

