Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Avoid handshake, greet people with Namaste, says PM Modi

While addressing the Jan Aushadhi Diwas interaction today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about coronavirus related challenges and how it was important to greet each other using Namaste to avoid the spread of coronavirus using human contact.

Prime Minister also appealed to his countrymen that they should stay away from fake news regarding coronavirus. India has reported a total of 33 coronavirus cases so far, the two latest cases were reported from Punjab. Around 29,607 people have been kept under observation at the Integrated Disease Surveillanec Programme (IDSP) for novel coronavirus till March 5.

Check all the latest updates on Coronavirus in India on BusinessToday.In live blog

01:00 pm: Government orders closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered all primary schools to remain shut till March 31st under Sec 144 of the CrPC. According to the official J&K government order, this order is applicable to both government and private primary schools. This order also states that children upto primary school level need not be sent to school in order to avoid mass gatherings.

12:50 pm: Tourism takes a drubbing in Aurangabad owing to coronavirus scare

With total 33 coronavirus positive cases being detected in India, several foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad in Maharashtra. According to Jaswant Singh, head of the Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation, several groups from China, South Korea, Thailand and Japan have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad. As a precautionary measure, travellers from Europe have also refrained from visiting the Ajanta and Ellora caves.

12: 40 pm: Indian national among 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the country

An Indian national in UAE has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus, thus, taking the total coronavirus positive cases of the country to 45. India has 33 confirmed cases so far.

12:20 pm: Two new cases in Amritsar

Punjab has reported two new cases of coronavirus today, taking the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India to 33. Both, the patients who had come back from Italy last week, have been admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar.

Also read: Coronavirus: Two more confirmed cases in Punjab; number rises to 33 in India

11:46 am: PM Modi asks Indians to greet each other using Namaste

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people to greet each other using namaste and to avoid handshakes completely. PM also urged people to not spread or fall prey to rumours surrounding COVID-19 in his address at the Jan Aushadhi Diwas interaction.

11:06 am: Pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio Phone connections

According to a health ministry official speaking to the news agency ANI, the central government has put pre-call awareness messages on BSNL and Jio mobile connections. This is being done to spread awareness about the preventive measures that can be adopted against the spread of coronavirus.