Coronavirus update: PM Garib Kalyan Yojna to cover 22.12 lakh public, private sector beneficiaries

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said that 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers will get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting COVID-19, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on March 26.

In addition to healthcare providers in the government institutions, the insurance cover will also include community health workers, private hospital staff, volunteers, retired staff called to service, contract workers, daily wagers and even outsourced staff hired by central, state government and autonomous healthcare institutions. The number of beneficiaries in this category will be decided by the Health ministry separately.

The scheme offers a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh for 90 days to healthcare workers and volunteers who are at risk of being impacted by their service.

The scheme will be funded through the NDRF Budget operated by the Health Ministry for this purpose.

The order, issued today, said the actual payment by the insurance company to the beneficiary will be under certification of the authorised central and state government officials. The insurance cover under this scheme will be over and above any other insurance cover being availed by the beneficiary.

Also read: Coronavirus: Here's how Mahindra, Maruti will produce ventilators at plants

Also read: Battle against coronavirus: Maruti ties up with AgVA Healthcare to produce 10,000 ventilators per month

Also Read: Coronavirus crisis: DRDO working with Tata, Mahindra on 'multi-patient ventilators'