COVID-19: Covaxin protects against all key emerging virus variants, says Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Sunday said its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is effective against all new emerging variants of coronavirus, including those first found in India and UK.

Citing a study published in peer-reviewed medical journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, Bharat Biotech co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella said in a tweet, "Covaxin gets international recognition yet again, by scientific research data published demonstrating protection against the new variants.Yet another feather in its cap."

Ella also tagged Prime Minister's Office, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, among others in the tweet.

"Vaccination with Covaxin produced neutralising titres against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.617 and B.1.1.7, fist identified in India and the UK, respectively," the Hyderabad-based company said.

The company said a modest reduction in neutralisation by a factor of 1.95 was observed against B.1.617 variant compared to vaccine variant D614G. However, despite the reduction, neutralising titre levels with B.1.617 remain above levels expected to be protective, it added.

Besides, no difference was observed in neutralisation between B.1.1.7 and the vaccine strain.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology and Indian Council of Medical Research, it said.

