COVID-19 impact: Indian economy to shrink 10.3% in FY21, says IMF

Indian economy will contract 10.3 per cent in the financial year 2020-21 as the country gradually climbs out of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, said the International Monetary Fund in its Wold Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday. This projection is substantially lower than the 4.5 per cent de-growth predicted by the internatonal financial instutution back in June, indicating challenges to economic growth as the pandemic continues to spread and claim lives.

IMF, however, projected that the Indian economy will deliver an impressive recovery in the next fiscal with 8.8 per cent growth, higher than the 6 per cent growth rate it had predicted in its World Economic Outlook for June.

"Revisions to the forecast are particularly large for India, where GDP contracted much more severely than expected in the second quarter," IMF said.

In its report titled 'A Long and Difficult Ascent', the IMF predicted that all economies - emerging and advanced - will witness contraction during this year, with China being the only exception. Global economy is expected to contract 4.4 per cent during 2020, IMF said after an upward revision of 0.8 per cent. In 2021, world output will grow 5.2 per cent, it further added.

"The revision reflects better-than-anticipated second quarter GDP outturns, mostly in advanced economies, where activity began to improve sooner than expected after lockdowns were scaled back in May and June, as well as indicators of a stronger recovery in the third quarter. Global growth is projected at 5.2 per cent in 2021, a little lower than in the June 2020 WEO Update, reflecting the more moderate downturn projected for 2020 and consistent with expectations of persistent social distancing," IMF said.

