COVID-19 in Delhi: Over 1,500 cases reported for 2nd straight day

Delhi touched yet another unwelcomed milestone as daily coronavirus cases reached 1,534 for the second consecutive day on Friday. Nine more people succumbed to the contagion, thus, taking the death toll to 10,987. Delhi reported 554 active cases, thus, taking the active caseload to 6,051 on Friday.

A total of 1,515 cases were reported on Thursday, 1,254 cases on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday. March 23 was the first time since December 24, 2020 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000 mark in Delhi.

With this, total COVID-19 cases in Delhi have crossed the 6.54 lakh-mark as of March 27, i.e., Saturday. Of these, 6,051 are active cases whereas over 6.37 lakh people have recovered. Total 10,987 fatalities have been reported so far in the national capital.

Total 85,092 COVID-19 tests, including 53,044 RT-PCR tests, were conducted on Friday, news agency PTI reported. Number of people under home isolation reached 3,312 from 2,871 whereas the number of containment zones reached 1,307 on Friday.

Doctors attributed the "sudden rise" in cases to people not following COVID-appropriate behaviour and "assuming all is well now". Earlier this week, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered there will be no public celebrations in Delhi during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navratri, etc.

Also read: Enforce COVID protocols during Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter: MHA to states

Also read: Covid-19 in Maharashtra: State records 1.8 lakh new coronavirus cases in 6 days