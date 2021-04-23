Business Today
Loading...

COVID-19 in India: PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of Maharashtra, Delhi, 8 other states

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country

twitter-logoPTI | April 23, 2021 | Updated 13:46 IST
COVID-19 in India: PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs of Maharashtra, Delhi, 8 other states
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting.

Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.

Also read: India reports record spike of 3.32 lakh coronavirus cases, 2,263 deaths

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PM Modi chairs meeting with CMs | coronavirus cases in india | CM of Maharashtra | CM of Delhi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close