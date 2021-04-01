COVID-19 in Maharashtra: 39,544 cases, 277 fatalities reported in 24 hours

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began, a health official said. With this, the state's cumulative caseload mounted to 28,12,980. Just three days back - on March 28 - the state had recorded 40,414 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest surge in cases in a day so far.

On March 22, the state had crossed the 25 lakh cases mark, while it went past the 27 lakh-mark on March 28. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported the deaths of 227 patients. This one-day fatality count is the highest for the state since October last year, which pushed the death toll to 54,649.

Out of these 227 deaths, 129 had occurred in last 48 hours and 61 in the last week. Rest 37 patients had died prior to last week, he said. A total of 23,600 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count to 24 lakhs.

So far, 24,00,727 people have recovered from the infection. The number of the active cases in the state is 3,56,243. A total of 17,29,816 people is in home quarantine, while 17,863 others are in institutional quarantine.

State capital Mumbai reported 5,399 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed its total to 4,14,773. It also reported 15 deaths, due to which its fatality count grew to 11,690.

Neighbouring Thane city reported 1,039 new cases, while Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation added 913 new cases, the official said. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 4,520 and 2,214 new cases respectively. Rest of the Pune district reported 1,837 cases that indicated a surge in its rural parts.

Also read: Madras HC orders reburial of COVID-19 victim Dr Simon Hercules