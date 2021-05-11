COVID-19: India reports over 3.29 lakh new cases, 3,876 fatalities in 24 hours

India has reported over 3.29 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths in the last 24 hours. More than 3.56 lakh people recovered from the infection.

India's active caseload currently stands at 37.15 lakh whereas 2.49 lakh people have succumbed to the contagion. Total COVID-19 cases in India currently stand at 2.29 crore and 1.90 crore people have recovered from the pandemic, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate is steady at 82.39 per cent whereas the fatality rate stands at 1.09 per cent currently.

India has inoculated more than 17.27 crore people against COVID-19 so far. Out of these, over 13.54 crore people got the first dose whereas 3.72 crore people received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.

On the vaccine availability front, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the Centre has provided over 18 crore vaccine doses to states and union territories. The ministry also stated that states and UTs have more than 90 lakh vaccines and will receive 7 lakh doses in addition in the next 3 days.





Over 18 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs free of cost by Govt of India, so far. More than 90 lakh doses still available with States/UTs to be administered. Over 7 Lakh doses, in addition, will be received by States/UTs in next 3 days: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare â ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total 30.56 crore samples were tested till May 10 (Monday). Over 18 lakh samples were tested on May 10, according to the central body.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan termed the rate of infections and deaths in India as 'worrying' and called on governments to report true numbers.

Swaminathan told news agency ANI, "I would say that at this point of time, the situation is very worrying, the daily number of cases and deaths we are seeing today in India and other countries in the Southeast area region is a big concern for all of us and we also realise that these are underestimates. Every country in the world, in fact, the number of cases and deaths has been underestimated to its true number."

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

