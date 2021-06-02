COVID-19 vaccination status can now be updated on Aarogya Setu app; here's how

Aarogya Setu app has rolled out a new feature wherein users can update their vaccination status. Users can check their vaccination using the mobile number used for registration on CoWIN app.

Those users who have got a single dose will get a single blue tick while those who got their second dose will have a double blue tick on their home screen with the Aarogya Setu logo. Users will get a blue shield on the Aarogya Setu app a fortnight after the second dose.

In case you have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you will get the 'partially vaccinated/vaccinated (unverified)' tab on the Aarogya Setu home screen, based on the vaccination status declaration given by the user during the self-assessment.

If a user has taken the second dose also as per their self-assessment, a Double blue border will appear, and status will be 'vaccinated (unverified)'. The Aarogya Setu Icon will be of grey shade. If the user has taken the first dose, then the 'unverified' text will be removed, and the grey shade icon will show the Aarogya Setu colors after the verification. The users can click on either the 'partially vaccinated' or 'vaccinated' tab to download their vaccination certificate.

In order to update or remove the 'unverified tab,' users will have to validate their vaccination status from CoWIN portal.

Steps to update COVID-19 vaccination status on CoWIN portal

Step 1: After clicking the tab 'partially vaccinated (unverified)/ vaccinated (unverified)', you have to click 'proceed to verify' option

Step 2: Enter the mobile number registered with CoWIN portal

Step 3: Feed in the OTP sent on your mobile number

Step 4: Users' vaccination details will flash on the screen

Step 5: Click on the 'proceed option'

Step 6: Once you click on the 'confirm' option, your Aarogya Setu profile will be updated accordingly

You can also update the vaccination status of your family members as the app allows one user to register up to four people for vaccination.

Steps to update COVID-19 vaccination status for your family on CoWIN portal

Step 1: Ask the person registered via your mobile number to download or open the Aarogya Setu app

Step 2: Click the 'Update Vaccination Status' option

Step 3: The person should enter your mobile number on the 'update here' link

Step 4: Share the OTP received on your phone with the person

Step 5: Tagged person should select his profile from the list of beneficiaries

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

