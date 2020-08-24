CWC meet: Sonia Gandhi offers to quit; Manmohan Singh, AK Antony request her to continue

CWC meet: A key meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is underway. In the meeting, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has offered to quit from her post. In the virtual meeting, Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new president.

However, veteran Congress leaders, such as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and former Defence Minister AK Antony urged Gandhi to continue till a new party president is elected.

The CWC meeting started amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue. The party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Around 20 party leaders had written to Sonia demanding a full-time, visible president and overhauling of the organisational structure including elections to the CWC and reconstitution of the Parliamentary board.

1:30pm: After Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he will quit party if found colluding with BJP.

1:20pm:Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal hit out at Rahul Gandhi

Sibal said he has never made a statement in favour of the saffron party on any issue in the last 30 years.Sibal is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking a "full-time" leadership, dissolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution.





1:15pm: Rahul gandhi questions timing of letter by party leaders to Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that (writing a letter to Sonia Gandhi for reforms in party leadership) was done in collusion with BJP.The 50-year-old Congress leader pointed out at the timing of the letter by party colleagues and criticised it. Rahul said, "Why was the letter sent at a time when Sonia Gandhi was admitted in a hospital".