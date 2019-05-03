Cyclone Fani: Here are the emergency helpline numbers you may need

Cyclone Fani hit Odisha today around 8 am in the morning, triggering heavy rainfall along with high velocity winds with 175 kmph speed. Areas around pilgrim town of Puri and other palaces are submerged with water as torrential rain battered the coastal belt of Odisha.

The state government has evacuated 11 lakh people to safety in the biggest-ever evacuation carried out in India. Emergency helplines are set up to assist people across the 30 districts in Odisha. According to All India Radio, central control rooms are set up in all the districts. The state has also activated an emergency helpline number +91674253417 for Cyclone Fani.





The Centre and Indian Railways has also set up emergency helplines.

The Railways helpline numbers are:

Bhubaneswar (0674-2303060, 2301525, 2301625)

Khurda Road (0674-2490010, 2492511, 2492611)

Sambalpur (0663- 2532230, 2533037, 2532302)

Visakhapatnam (0891- 2746255, 1072)

Puri (06752-225922)

Bhadrak (06784-230827)

Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room has also set up emergency number-- 1938 , which will provide latest updates related to the cyclone.

Here are control room number of 30 districts of Odisha

Angul- 6764230980

Balasore - 6782262286

Baragarh - 664623112

Bhadrak - 6784251881

Bolangir - 6652232452

Boudh - 6841222023

Cuttack - 6712507842

Deogarh - 6641226843

Dhenkanal - 6762226507

Gajapati - 6815222943

Ganjam - 6811263978

Jagatsinghpur - 6724220368

Jaipur - 6728222648

Jharsuguda - 6645272902

Kalahandi - 6670230455

Kandhamal - 6842253650

Kendrapara - 6727232803

Keonjhar - 6766255437

Khurda - 6755220002

Koraput - 6852251381

Malkangiri - 6861230442

Mayurbhanj - 6792252759

Nawarangapur - 6868222434

Nayagrah - 6753252978

Nuapada - 6678225357

Puri 6752223237

Rayagada - 6856224062

Sambalpur - 6632412407

Subarnapur - 6654220362

Sundargarh - 6622272233

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries said it would be providing packaged ready-to-eat food to the affected people. The Health Ministry has mobilised emergency medical teams, medicines and also coordinated with the Red Cross to provide assistance. It has kept ready 17 public health response teams and five quick response medical teams with emergency drugs.

The Department of Telecommunication has issued orders to all operators to allow free SMS for cyclone-related messages and inter-operability ofmobile networks by other operators.

