Cyclone Fani Odisha Live Update: More than Rs 1,000 crore released for cyclone affected states, says PM Modi

Cyclone Fani Odisha Latest News: After Cyclone Fani made its landfall, PM Modi while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Hindaun has said that the Centre stands with people of cyclone affected states. More than Rs 1,000 crore have been relesed in advance for the storm hit areas.

Last Updated: May 3, 2019  | 17:33 IST
Cyclone Fani:Over 11 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha so far in view of cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani Updates: "Extremely severe" Cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni) has made its landfall in the coastal state of Odisha at a wind speed of 175 kmph, said IMD officials. This category 4 storm, which is a notch below the worst level, could attain a wind speed of 275 kmph, they added. After Cyclone Fani made its landfall, a large number of trees have been uprooted in Puri-Konark marine drive road, and the power supply has been affected badly in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Balugaon. More than 8,00,000 people from 15 Odisha districts have already been evacuated to cyclone shelters, including schools and other government buildings. The Naveen Patnaik government has said an estimated 12 lakh people would be evacuated from low-lying areas eastern Odisha. More than 200 trains and all Odisha bound flights have been cancelled after the weather department warning of an enormous storm surging ahead at a high speed.

5.24 PM: Strong winds and heavy rainfall hit Bhubaneswar city.

4.45 PM: Watch Director General of Meterology, Dr. K. J. Ramesh explaining Cyclone Fani and its impact.

4.28 PM:

4.04 PM: ICG is ready to distribute relief material to people affected due to Cyclone Fani.

3.47 PM: AIIMS PG exam at Bhubaneswar centre scheduled for May 5 stand cancelled due to Cyclone Fani.

3.32 PM: Cyclone Fani: Flying dbris from a concrete structure claims 3 lives in Odisha

3.24 PM: No loss of life reported so far due to Cyclone Fani, says Indian Coast Guard Inspector.

3.00 PM:

2.58 PM:  Woman gives birth to baby girl in Bhubaneswar, names her after the cyclonic storm Fani

2.35 PM:

2.30 PM: Jharkhand and Bihar to brace heavy rains today due to cyclonic storm Fani.

2.27 PM: More than Rs 1,000 crore was released in advance for cyclone affected states, says PM Modi.

2.09 PM: NDRF team is in action at cyclone hit Rajnagar and Kendrapara district of Odisha.

2.07 PM: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that assistance for relief operations will be provided to all states affected by the cyclonic storm.

2.05 PM: PM Modi has said that the government is in constant touch with storm affected states.

2.00 PM: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has said that it has made arrangements to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, LPG and jet fuel in Odisha and West Bengal which have been affected by severe cyclone.

1.34 PM:

1.22 PM: Extensive damage to structure of AIIMS Bhubaneswar reported due to cyclone Fani.

1.20 PM:

1.10 PM: Winds and heavy rain hit Kolkata and coastal West Bengal.

1.04 PM: As per latest developments, Kolkata Airport will remain shut from 3 PM to 8 AM tomorrow.

12.50 PM: Food is being distributed at cyclone shelter set up in Paradip.

12.48 PM: Police personnel of Nayapalli police station clear roads in Bhubaneswar.

12.38 PM: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has directed that Airlines must immediately respond to concerns of passengers affected by the severe cyclonic storm.

12.36 PM:

12.23 PM:

12:22 PM: In the wake of the cyclonic storm, Kolkata Airport shuts down from 4 pm to 8 am tomorrow.

12.19 PM: Cyclone Fani has moved away from Andhra Pradesh.

12.18 PM:

12.09 PM: The cyclonic storm is moving towards West Bengal.

12.07 PM:

12.02 PM: The cyclonic storm Fani is very likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 3 hours.

12:00 PM:

11.52 AM:

11.47 AM:

11.45 AM: A special train will run from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai having the timings and stoppage stations of Konark Express.

11.42 AM:

11.41 AM:

11.40 AM: Over 11 lakh people have been evacuated in Odisha so far.

11.38 AM: Many large trees have fallen down in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fani.

11.36 AM:

11.20 AM: Railway helpline numbers in view of cyclone Fani.

11.19 AM:

11.17 AM:

11.08 AM: Heavy downpour in Puri, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur. The impact of cyclone will last till evening.

11.04 AM: As many as 20,000 people were shifted to 126 relief camps in Srikakulam district.

11.02 AM:

11.00 AM: The Indian Navy is ready to tackle any situation that may arise in view of cyclone Fani and is fully equipped with relief material and medical teams.

10.55 AM:

10.53 AM:

10:51 AM:

10.49 AM:

10:46 AM: Follow these Do's and Dont's before a cyclone inflicts damage to your region.

10.44 AM: Cyclone Fani rolling towards North- Northeast direction.

10.42 AM:

10.41 AM:

10.41 AM:

10.39 AM:

10.37 AM: Railway to run special train in an attempt to evacuate stranded passengers.

10.34 AM: In wake of the landfall of the cyclonic storm in Odisha, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has cancelled her election rallies.

10.32 AM: The "eye" of the storm has completely moved into the land.

10.30 AM:

10.29 AM:

10.27 AM:

10.26 AM: The centre of the eye of the cyclone has moved northeastwards in the last one hour.

10.25 AM: Cyclone Fani: Post landfall outlook

10.22 AM: Damage expected due to Cyclone Fani and action suggested for Ganjam, Gajapati, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha.

10.20 AM:

10.18 AM: Chief Seceretary Aditya Prasad holding a high level review meeting at Bhubaneswar after landfall of Cyclone Fani in Puri.

10.16 AM: Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast near Puri.

10.14 AM: Effect of Cyclone Fani in Khordha district of Odisha.

10.12 AM: NDRF teams are in action in Bhubaneswar in view of Cyclone Fani.

10.10 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.08 AM: Helpline number for Cyclone Fani.

10.06 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.04 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin.

10.02 AM: Cyclone Fani Alert bulletin released by IMD.

9.58 AM: NDRF relief operation underway in Andhra Pradesh.

9.49 AM: A large number of trees uprooted; power outage in many districts

After Cyclone Fani made its landfall, a large number of trees have been uprooted in Puri-Konark marine drive road, and the power supply has been affected badly in Puri, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Balugaon.

 

9.47 AM:Landfall started at 8 AM, and the entireprocess of eye entering into land will be completed in the next 2 hours, saysthe Indian Met Department.

9.45 AM: Cyclone Fani makes a landfall in Puri; latest visuals.

9.40 AM: Latest visuals from Puri in Odisha (ANI)

9.37 AM: What does landfall mean?

A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 km.

9.31 AM: 34 disaster relief teams on standby

Indian Coast Guard has positioned 34 disaster relief teams at Vizag, Chennai, Paradip, Gopalpur, Haldia, Frazergunj and Kolkata, besides four Coast Guard ships at Vizag and Chennai.

9.25 AM: Winds speed surging towards 200kmph

The area along Puri is witnessing winds with a speed of 145 kilometres per hour that could reach up to 180-200 kmph, which could bring an "extensive damage", he said. A cyclone making a landfall implies that the first arm of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone, which is calm, is nearly 30 kilometres.

9.18 AM: Where to call in case of emergency?

Odisha's emergency helpline number: +916742534177

9.15 AM: Many parts, particularly low laying areas of Puri town, have been submerged in water, reports All India Radio. Satapada and panaspada area of Brahamigiri block have been severely affected. No loss of life reported.

9.11 AM: Latest updates on Cyclone Fani

  • Continuous rain and strong winds hits Puri and other parts of Odisha
  • 97mm rain has been measured in coastal city of Puri
  • 105 mm rain has been reported in Gopalpur
  • Current speed of Cyclone Foni, which has made a landfall in Puri, is more than 140kmph
  • Cyclone is moving on an average 20kmph

9.07 AM: Cyclone Fani has landed in Odisha; here's how it feels on the ground.

9.05 AM: Part of eye lies over land: Met

Cyclone Fani is about 25 km south of Puri, and will cross the Odisha coast between Gopalpur & Chandbali till 11 AM. The entire process of eye entering into land will be completed in next two hours, says the weather department.

9.02 AM: The Met Dept says the impact of landfall process has begun.; latest visuals

8.45 AM:  Coast Guard deploys 4 ships, 34 disaster relief teams

As Cyclone Fani heads towards the eastern coast, the Indian Coast Guard has positioned. A total of 34 disaster relief teams at different spots and deployed four ships to handle any exigency.

8.30 AM: After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, reports PTI.

8.20 AM: Fani could reach wind speed of 200-230 kmph

The Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department said the wind speed of the Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani could reach 200-230 kilometres when it makes the landfall. "According to our last update on location at 5.30 am, Cyclone Fani was 65 kilometres from Gopalpur and 80 kilometres from Puri, " said an official. -PTI

8.15 AM: Schools have been ordered closed and people asked to move to safer places as the extremely severe cyclonic storm makes the landfall in Puri in Odisha Friday morning.

