Dassault CEO Eric Trappier says there's no scandal in Rafale deal, will deliver more than 36 jets if govt wants

Following a recent episode of political clamouring over alleged corruption in the deal to acquire Rafale jets from Dassault Aviation, the chief executive of the company Eric Trappier has said that there is no scandal in the deal. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru, Trappier reiterated the company's stand on fulfilling the order of 36 Rafale jets from the Indian government.

"There is no scandal with Rafale, we had the request for 36 aircraft and we are going to deliver it. If Government of India wants more aircraft, we will be more than pleased to deliver," Trappier said.

Back in November last year, Trappier had said that the first Rafale jet will be delivered to Indian Air Force in September 2019. Even back then, Trappier had refuted allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal levelled by the Congress party.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi had put the Modi government under severe criticism, alleging wrongdoings in the Rafale jet deal. Towards the end of last year, the Supreme Court had absolved the government of allegations. The CAG report recently tabled before the Parliament showed that the deal negotiated by the NDA government is 2.86 per cent cheaper than the one during the UPA regime.

Apart from Rafale jet, Trappier talked about the Falcon 2000 jets, which are being produced in the Nagpur facility jointly run by Dassault and Reliance Group. The first cockpit for the jet produced at the Dassault Reliance Aerospace production unit has been showcased at the company's stall. India Today recently visited establishment where the Falcon 2000 jets are being produced under the Make in India initiative.

"We are more than proud to show today in our stand what we have produced in Nagpur, the first Falcon 2000 cockpit manufactured under the 'Make in India' policy in one year," Trappier said.