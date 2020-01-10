Deadline to avail late fee waiver for GSTR-1 extended till January 17

The government has once again extended the last date for availing a waiver on late fee for delay in filing GSTR-1 from July 2017 to November 2019. The date has been extended by a week till January 17, 2020. The earlier deadline was set at January 10, 2020.

In its 38th meeting on December 18, 2019, the GST Council had decided to waive off late fees on filing statements of output supplies in Form GSTR-1s if GSTR-1 for July 2017 to November 2019 is filed by January 10, 2020. The decision was taken by the GST governing body as Form GSTR-1 is extremely important for reducing unmatched credit.

"The response to this waiver has been very encouraging and since announcement on December 18, 2019, 54 lakh GSTR-1 have gotten filed till January 09, 2020," Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday. "In the view of such huge response, which would lead reduction in unmatched credit, it has been decided to extend the said amnesty scheme from January 10, 2020 to January 17, 2020."

ALSO READ:Govt to reopen FY17-18 GST accounts for fresh audit to check tax evasion, fake refund claims

In its last meeting, the GST Council had refrained from changing tax rates but had announced measures to improve compliance in light of deficient tax collection figures. The council of finance ministers had decided that to waive late fee for delayed GST returns from July 2017 to November 2019 as GSTR-1 is important for invoice matching. E-way bills will be blocked for taxpayers who did not file by the designated deadline - originally January 10, now changed to January 17.

The GST panel had also extended the deadline for filing annual return GSTR-9 and reconciliation form GSTR-9C for the financial year 2017-18 to January 31, 2020.

ALSO READ:GST Council extends deadline to file annual returns for FY18