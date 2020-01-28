Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Union minister Anurag Thakur caught prompting 'Goli Maaro' slogan

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is examining the viral video in which Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur can be seen prompting the slogan "goli maaro…", i.e., "shoot down" the traitors, at an election rally in Delhi.

Delhi CEO has sought a report from the returning officer of Delhi's Rithala constituency over Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur's speech at an election rally yesterday. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lr5a0zWyM9 - ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

The controversial election rally took place in Rithala, North West Delhi, on Monday. In the viral video, the BJP leader can be seen prompting "desh ke gaddaron ko", to which crowd responds saying "goli maaron sa***n ko (kill the traitors)".

Thakur is not seen the controversial part of the video but he eggs on the crowd and claps his hands. Several BJP leaders, party candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary, were present while the sloganeering was on.

After Thakur, the rally was addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

After Thakur's video spread on social media, the opposition leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Priyanka Chaturvedi took to social media to express disappointment and anguish over his conduct.

National spokesperson of Congress, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said on Twitter: "This seems to be the modus operandi of the entire party."

Disappointing to see a young leader like #AnuragThakur provoking to make such poisonous slogans during electioneering. This seems to be the modus operandi of the entire party. https://t.co/SwoOSR6ytd - Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) January 27, 2020

Surjewala tweeted: "Deeply saddened by Anurag Thakur's conduct. Saw a remote ray of hope of sanity in him, only to realize today that ministerial posts and uprightness make strange bedfellows!"

The Mumbai unit of the Congress party also took to Twitter to take a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Anurag Thakur's controversial statement.

Dear Mr. @narendramodi, Seems like your own minister doesn't heed your Mann Ki Baat. Yesterday you talked about violence not being a solution. And today @ianuragthakur incites brutality. Either he doesn't agree with you OR He knows that Mann Ki Baat is nothing but Jumlebaazi! pic.twitter.com/L77STyqMLQ - Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) January 27, 2020

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena tweeted: "Hope the junior Finance Minister will shoot the reasons for economic slowdown via the Budget 2020 when he's done shooting the 'traitors' or will the country again be taken for the 'Acche Din' ride?"

à¤à¤¬ 'à¤à¤¼à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤' à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¤¨à¥ à¤¸à¥ à¤«à¤¼à¥à¤°à¤¸à¤¤ à¤®à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤¾à¤à¤à¥ à¤à¤®à¥à¤®à¥à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤° à¤µà¤¿à¤¤à¥à¤¤ à¤®à¤à¤¤à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¤¿à¤°à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤ à¤°à¥à¤¥à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤µà¥à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¾à¤°à¤£à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¬à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤§à¥à¤¯à¤® à¤¸à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¥à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¶ à¤à¥ à¤ à¤à¥à¤à¥ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤²à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¥? - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 28, 2020

