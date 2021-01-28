Delhi earthquake: Tremors of 2.8 Richter scale felt in West Delhi

Tremors of 2.8 Richter scale were felt in West Delhi today. The earthquake was felt at 9:17 am in the national capital. "Earthquake of Magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 IST today," said National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake originated at a depth of 15 km. So far no loss of life of injuries have been reported. No damage to properties have been reported either.
Earthquake of Magnitude:2.8, Occurred on 28-01-2021, 09:17:54 IST, Lat: 28.66 & Long: 77.13, Depth: 15 Km ,Location:West Delhiâ National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 28, 2021
