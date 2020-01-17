Delhi Election 2020: BJP announces list of 57 candidates; Kejriwal's rival yet to be decided

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of 57 candidates out of 70 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on February 8. The saffron party has fielded sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Yogender Chandolia and Ravinder Gupta.
The names of candidates were released by BJP's Delhi president Manoj Tiwari. The list also includes former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and four women and 11 SC candidates.
Interestingly, the party didn't name its candidate against Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader. The ruling AAP has already announced the names of all 70 candidates.
The candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon, said Tiwari.
Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini; rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town; Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk and Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh. The BJP has also given a ticket to AAP turncoat Anil Vajpayeem who will be contesting from Gandhinagar.
The party has given a ticket to three Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats.
Here's the list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Delhi polls:
- Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma
- Gonda: Ajay Mahawat
- Nazafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari
- Gandhi Nagar: Anil Bajpayee
- Kirari (SC): Anil Jha
- RK Puram: Anil Sharma
- Deoli (SC): Arvind Kumar
- Janak Puri: Ashish Sood
- Okhla: Bramha Singh
- Chattarpur: Bramha Singh Tanwar
- Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal
- Sakur Basti: Dr SC Vats
- Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan
- Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash
- Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan
- Madipur (SC): Kailash Sankla
- Mangol Puri (SC): Kamarsingh Karma
- Model Town: Kapil Mishra
- Seelam Pur: Kaushal Mishra
- Trilok Puri (SC): Kiran Vaidya
- Ambedkar Nagar (SC): Kishiram
- Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gehlot
- Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi
- Rithala: Manish Chaudharry
- Mundka: Mastar Azad Singh
- Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht
- Babarpur: Naresh Gaur
- Patparganj: Negi
- Narela: Neldaman Khatri
- Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma
- Dwarka: Praduman Rajput
- Patel Nagar (SC): Pravesh Ratan
- Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot
- Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar
- Adarsh Nagar: Rajkmar bhati
- Kondli (SC): Rajkumar Dhillo
- Sultanpur Majra (SC): Ramchandra Chawdia
- Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri
- Gopulpuri (SC): Ranjit Kashyap
- Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta
- Bawana (SC): Ravindra Kumar Indraj
- Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta
- Rajendra Nagar: RP Singh
- Vikas Puri: Sanjay Singh
- Jungpura: Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi
- Brijwasan: Satyaprakash Rana
- Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty
- Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai
- Moti Nagar: Subhas Sachedeva
- Chandi Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta
- Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu
- Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta
- Badali: Vijay Bhagat
- Palam: Vijay Pandit
- Rohini: Vijendra Gupta
- Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri (neice of Ramesh Bidhuri)
- Karol Bagh (SC): Yogendra Chandolia
Elections for 70 constituencies in Delhi Assembly will see a triangular contest between ruling BJP, AAP, and Congress. The voting will be held on February 8, 2020, and counting will be done on February 11.
