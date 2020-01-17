Delhi Election 2020: BJP announces list of 57 candidates; Kejriwal's rival yet to be decided

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of 57 candidates out of 70 for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections on February 8. The saffron party has fielded sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Yogender Chandolia and Ravinder Gupta.

The names of candidates were released by BJP's Delhi president Manoj Tiwari. The list also includes former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and four women and 11 SC candidates.

Interestingly, the party didn't name its candidate against Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader. The ruling AAP has already announced the names of all 70 candidates.

The candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon, said Tiwari.

Vijender Gupta will contest from Rohini; rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town; Suman Kumar Gupta will contest from Chandni Chowk and Rekha Gupta will contest from Shalimar Bagh. The BJP has also given a ticket to AAP turncoat Anil Vajpayeem who will be contesting from Gandhinagar.

The party has given a ticket to three Congress turncoats - Sanjay Singh, Surendra Singh Bittu and SC Vats.

Here's the list of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates for Delhi polls:

Laxmi Nagar: Ajay Kumar Varma

Gonda: Ajay Mahawat

Nazafgarh: Ajit Kharkhari

Gandhi Nagar: Anil Bajpayee

Kirari (SC): Anil Jha

RK Puram: Anil Sharma

Deoli (SC): Arvind Kumar

Janak Puri: Ashish Sood

Okhla: Bramha Singh

Chattarpur: Bramha Singh Tanwar

Wazirpur: Dr Mahendra Nagpal

Sakur Basti: Dr SC Vats

Mustafabad: Jagdish Pradhan

Sadar Bazar: Jai Prakash

Rohtas Nagar: Jitendra Mahajan

Madipur (SC): Kailash Sankla

Mangol Puri (SC): Kamarsingh Karma

Model Town: Kapil Mishra

Seelam Pur: Kaushal Mishra

Trilok Puri (SC): Kiran Vaidya

Ambedkar Nagar (SC): Kishiram

Uttam Nagar: Krishan Gehlot

Ballimaran: Lata Sodhi

Rithala: Manish Chaudharry

Mundka: Mastar Azad Singh

Karawal Nagar: Mohan Singh Bisht

Babarpur: Naresh Gaur

Patparganj: Negi

Narela: Neldaman Khatri

Vishwas Nagar: OP Sharma

Dwarka: Praduman Rajput

Patel Nagar (SC): Pravesh Ratan

Matiala: Rajesh Gehlot

Tilak Nagar: Rajiv Babbar

Adarsh Nagar: Rajkmar bhati

Kondli (SC): Rajkumar Dhillo

Sultanpur Majra (SC): Ramchandra Chawdia

Badarpur: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

Gopulpuri (SC): Ranjit Kashyap

Matia Mahal: Ravindra Gupta

Bawana (SC): Ravindra Kumar Indraj

Shalimar Bagh: Rekha Gupta

Rajendra Nagar: RP Singh

Vikas Puri: Sanjay Singh

Jungpura: Sardar Impreet Singh Bakshi

Brijwasan: Satyaprakash Rana

Malviya Nagar: Shailendra Singh Monty

Greater Kailash: Shikha Rai

Moti Nagar: Subhas Sachedeva

Chandi Chowk: Suman Kumar Gupta

Timarpur: Surendra Singh Bittu

Trinagar: Tilak Ram Gupta

Badali: Vijay Bhagat

Palam: Vijay Pandit

Rohini: Vijendra Gupta

Tughlaqabad: Vikram Bidhuri (neice of Ramesh Bidhuri)

Karol Bagh (SC): Yogendra Chandolia

Elections for 70 constituencies in Delhi Assembly will see a triangular contest between ruling BJP, AAP, and Congress. The voting will be held on February 8, 2020, and counting will be done on February 11.

