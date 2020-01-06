Delhi election dates to be announced today at 3:30 pm by Election Commission

Delhi election dates will be announced on Monday at 3:30 pm by the Election Commission. The Delhi Assembly polls will determine if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold on to the national capital for the next five years or if there is a new government.

During his New Year greeting, Kejriwal told Delhiites that "we cannot afford any brake on this pace" at which Delhi was developing. "Delhi is now marching ahead with great speed and the New Year is very important for Delhiites... The pace at which Delhi is developing now, we cannot afford any brake on this pace," the Chief Minister had said.

"All two crore Delhiites need to press the accelerator for this forward march of development," he said. Delhi will be turned into number one city of the world, he had said ahead of Delhi election 2020.

The Aam Aadmi Party has decided not to follow the traditional route of public addresses. Instead, the party plans to go to people and ask them about their problems and if the achievements have brought any respite through Jan Samvad (public dialogue) sessions and Mohalla Sabhas. The party has also planned a series of Town Hall meetings, that are being carried out across the city.

AAP released a 'Report Card' during the first of such Town Hall meetings to showcase the party's achievements for the Delhi polls.

AAP is focussing on free water, subsidised electricity, education in public schools and Mohalla clinics. Women's safety, public transport, employment and skill development, reducing air pollution are also some of the major issues on Kejriwal-led party's agenda.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has said that it is confident of forming the government in Delhi. Addressing booth-level workers in Delhi, Amit Shah said, "BJP is going to form the government in Delhi under the leadership of Narendra Modi." "One can mislead people once, it cannot do so again and again," he said attacking CM Kejriwal before the Delhi election dates were to be announced.

