Delhi government to setup 100 EV charging stations in next one year

The Delhi government has started the process to set up 100 charging stations and 500 charging points for electric vehicles in the next one year under its 'Switch Delhi' campaign. A Delhi government agency, Delhi Transco Limited, has initiated the process to set up 100 charging stations and all power infrastructure costs will be borne by the state government.

The Aam Aadmi Party government said that the majority of the charging points and stations will be at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus stand, metro stations, and other locations. The state government is also considering setting up the charging station for every one kilometre in the next two years.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the 'Switch Delhi' campaign to promote electric vehicles and urged people to buy electric vehicles to mitigate air pollution in the city. Under its electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has planned extensive subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waiving road tax and registration charges.

Under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy launched in August 2020, almost 6,000 electric vehicles have been rolled out on Delhi Roads, according to the CM Kejriwal government. The city government has also fixed a target of 25 per cent electric vehicles among total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.

Also read: Petrol, diesel price rise: Centre, states should talk to reduce fuel rates, says FM Sitharaman

Also read: GST compensation shortfall: Centre releases Rs 1 lakh crore to states since October 2020