DGFT's import-exporter code services will not be available from June 1-6

The commerce ministry has said services of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Import-Exporter Code (IEC) will be affected due to non-availability of PAN Validation Services from June 1 to June 6.

"In reference to the Press release by Central Board of Direct Taxes on "Launch of new e-filing Portal of the Income Tax Department - Non-availability of e-filing services from June 1-6, 2021", it is informed that some DGFT services wherein CBDT PAN validation services are being consumed in the DGFT IT systems will get impacted during this period," DGFT said in a statement.

DGFT services that'll not be available from Jun 1-6

Application for a new IEC

Application for changes in an IEC

One-time linking of Aadhaar for e-sign purposes

DGFT has said that in case of any queries, exporters, importers and other members of trade may contact DGFT Helpdesk at 1800- 111-550 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the DGFT has also created a facility on its website to record the information about the transfer of Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) scrips to facilitate paperless transactions and improve ease of doing business.

"In order to enable electronic, paperless transactions and facilitate trade, it is submitted that the recording of transferability of DFIA is being made online," says a DGFT notice.

The issuance of paper copies of DFIA scrips (for EDI Ports) will be discontinued with effect from June 7, but security paper copies of DFIA Scrips will continue to be issued for non-EDI (electronic data exchange) Ports, the statement added.

