Donald Trump India visit: Gujarati khaman, masala chai; what's on POTUS' plate

Donald Trump in india: US President Donald Trump who is scheduled to arrive in India (on his first official trip) on Monday will be treated to an all-vegetarian fare by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump who is a known lover of meatloaf, McDonald's and diet coke will be served a host of vegetarian delights prepared by Chef Suresh Khanna of Fortune Landmark Hotel.

Khanna will cook a grand Gujarati meal for the Trumps in Ahmedabad. The US President will arrive in Ahmedabad after which his first stop will be at Sabarmati Ashram where the arrangements for high tea and a light menu have been made.

"We received the information a day before to prepare high tea for honourable President and we are very excited. There will be Fortune cookies, Gujarati delicacy Nylon khaman, then my specialist broccoli and corn samosa and then the cinnamon apple pie and kaju larki for dessert," Khanna said.

Khanna added he was preparing special adrak and masala chai, which is a favourite of PM Modi as well.

He added he knew what PM Modi's liked and disliked regarding food. He has been preparing special menus for formal meals when PM Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister. Khanna has been serving many dignitaries and guests who visit Gujarat for the past 17 years.

Following the high tea at Sabarmati Ashram, Trump and PM Modi will address the 'Namaste Trump' event at a newly-built cricket stadium in Motera, according to the schedule announced by the Gujarat government where he'll address a gathering of about 1 lakh people.

