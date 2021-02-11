Donald Trump won't be allowed back on site even if he runs for office: Twitter CFO

Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal on Wednesday stated that the social media platform will not allow Former US President Donald Trump to return to the microblogging site even if he decides to run for office again.

"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal said in an interview with television network CNBC.

Twitter had blocked Trump's account a few days after the violent uprising by his supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. Along with Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms had also banned Trump after the US Capitol incident which claimed the lives of five people.

"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal explained. "And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back," he added.

Twitter at the time of banning Trump's account had said, "After close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

"After assessing the language in these tweets against our glorification of violence policy, we have determined that these tweets are in violation of the glorification of violence policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service," it had added in a blog post.

Trump was very active on Twitter especially during his campaign and in his four years at the White House. He often used the platform for policy announcements, to settle scores and for his political campaign.

Before Trump was banned from Twitter, he was the most followed active politician in the world and one of the most followed accounts in general. He had more than 80 million followers on Twitter. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed active politician on Twitter. Former US President Barack Obama is the most followed person on Twitter with more than 129 million followers.

Also Read: Do business in India but follow laws too, Ravi Shankar Prasad to Twitter