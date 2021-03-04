EPFO retains 8.5% interest rate for 2020-21

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday, March 4, kept the interest rate intact at 8.5% for fiscal 2021-21, keeping it unchanged from last year.

The retirement body's central board of trustees, who met in Srinagar, ratified the rate after assessing earnings and financial positions.

