Business Today
Loading...

EPFO retains 8.5% interest rate for 2020-21

The retirement body's central board of trustees, who met in Srinagar, ratified the rate after assessing earnings and financial positions

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | March 4, 2021 | Updated 14:46 IST
EPFO retains 8.5% interest rate for 2020-21
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday, March 4, kept the interest rate intact at 8.5% for fiscal 2021-21, keeping it unchanged from last year

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday, March 4, kept the interest rate intact at 8.5% for fiscal 2021-21, keeping it unchanged from last year.

The retirement body's central board of trustees, who met in Srinagar, ratified the rate after assessing earnings and financial positions.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Also Read: EPFO releases Rs 15,255 crore against 60.88 lakh COVID-19 advance claims till Jan 31

Also Read: EPFO to credit 8.5 % interest on provident fund for 2019-2020 by December

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: Provident fund | PF | PF deposits | EPF interest rates | Employees provident fund | EPF
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close