Factory output shrinks 16.6% in June even as industries begin to reopen

India's industrial output, measured on the basis of Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted 16.6 per cent during June even as industries started on the path of resumption with lifting of lockdown restrictions. Government data released on Tuesday showed that the IIP for June 2020 stood at 107.8, as compared to 129.3 in the year-ago period.

"In view of the preventive measures and announcement of nationwide lockdown by the government to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of the industrial sector establishments were not operating from the end of March, 2020 onwards. This has had an impact on the items being produced by the establishments during the period of lockdown," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement. "With the lifting of restrictions in the subsequent periods, industrial activity is resuming. The Index for the month of June 2020 stands at 107.8 as compared to 53.6 and 89.5 for April 2020 and May 2020."