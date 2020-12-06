Farmers harden stance, say mobilisation into Delhi increasing ahead of Dec 8 bandh

The National Working group of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) today called upon trader bodies, mass organisations of industrial workers, govt unions, students, youth, women and other working people to join the nationwide bandh on December 8. Hardening their stand against the Central government, the agitating farmers said the mobilisations into Delhi were increasing and gatherings at all protest sites were rising.

The committee reiterated its stand that the government should immediately withdraw the three farm laws and the Electricity Bill Act 2020 and not try to hunt for piecemeal compromises as none exists. "AIKSCC clarifies that there is nothing about Farmers Welfare in three farm Acts, it is about corporate control over farming which will ruin farmers. Hence repeal is the only answer", the working group said in a statement.

According to AIKSCC, the Central government is dilly-dallying in the talks as it wants 'corporate growth in agriculture, which will mean big gains for corporates and complete loss and ruin for farmers'.

The leaders explained that the government has been trying to push various ideas about a 'compromise' even though there is no situation of any compromise. " Farmers cannot compromise on their constitutional right to life and livelihood and the government cannot snatch away such rights enshrined in the basic structure of the Constitution. The Acts are clear - the private mandis of the corporates are given advantageous legal rights and they will engage farmers in unequal and one-sided contracts. The farmers know this will make them more indebted and ruin them. The laws were forced despite opposition, yet it is incorrectly being argued that farmers are adamant. Truth is that the government is adamant and it should listen to the farmers' voice", the statement said.

They also pointed out that just as corporate penetration in agriculture will erode all freedom for farmers, similar to the impact being seen through online trading which is affecting the business of small traders. The December 8 bandh will involve several mass rallies, dharnas at tehsils and block level offices. This will be followed by large mobilisations by AIKSCC units in state capitals of several states, the statement said.

Also Read: Economic growth to bounce back to pre-Covid levels by FY22: Rajiv Kumar

Also Read: 'Vivad Se Vishwas' scheme: I-T dept allows revision of declarations

Also Read: Disabled, pregnant women employees won't get transport allowance for lockdown period; DoPT clarifies why