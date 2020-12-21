Farmers' protest: Govt writes to farmers, invites for talks; 24-hour relay hunger strike today

The government has written to farmers unions inviting them for the next round of talks. They have also been asked to choose a convenient time for the farm laws. Meanwhile farmers unions have announced a 24-hour long relay hunger strike on Monday. The hunger strike will take place at all the protest sites.

The letter to the farmers was sent after the protesting unions observed 'Shahihi Divas' to pay tribute to the ones who died during the agitation. Along with the hunger strike, the farmers have also said that they would block NH9 if farmers were not allowed to move towards the Ghazipur border in 24 hours.

The letter from Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Vivek Aggarwal was sent to Darshan Pal of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and marked to 31 unions from Punjab, one from Haryana and seven from other states.

"You are requested to share the details in respect to your doubts after having discussion with farm union leaders invited earlier, and inform the date for punah vaarta (next round of talks) according to your convenience, so that the matter can be resolved by holding a meeting again at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi; so that the current agitation can be ended soon," said the letter. The letter was sent in response to Pal's email that said that the farmers rejected the government's proposal.

The last round of talks between the government and farm unions was held on December 8 when Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with 13 representatives of farm unions.

Meanwhile, border roads remain closed for traffic movement including Tikri and Dhansa borders. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers. One carriageway at Chilla border from Delhi to Noida is open but the other from Noida to Delhi is closed. Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, and Mangesh borders are closed. It is still best to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

