Farmers Protest Live Updates: Delhi govt allows farmers to cross border, police to escort protesters

Farmers protest news: The Delhi Police on Friday, November 27, used water cannons and tear gas shells to dispel the protesting farmers after they reached the Singhu border as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march to protest against the central government's new farm laws. The police heightened deployment of security personnel and used myriad measures such as water cannons, tear gas shells and sand-laden trucks to disperse farmers and prevent them from entering Delhi. Following face-off with police at several places on Thursday, November 26, farmers continued their march, walking through the night and have reached Delhi border now. This has forced the Delhi Police to shut traffic movement at the Singhu and Tikri border. Meanwhile, Delhi Metro services from neighbouring cities will remain suspended on Friday as well.

1.55 pm: Haryana CM appeals to farmers to talk to Centre

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has urged protesting farmers to push for a dialogue with the central government adding that the Centre is always ready to talk and that the dialogue is the only way forward.

1.49 pm: Protesting farmers use tractor to remove truck barricade: Watch video

Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck which was placed as a barricade to prevent them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highways.

#WATCH Farmers use a tractor to remove a truck placed as a barricade to stop them from entering Delhi, at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway

1.43 pm: Farmers protest: Visuals from Delhi-Haryana border

Protesting farmers refuse to move back.

Heavy security deployment, tear gas used as farmers headed for Delhi protest at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border).

1.37 pm: Delhi govt denies permit to police to use stadiums as jails

The Arvind Kejriwal government has denied permit to Delhi Police to use the nine stadiums as temporary jails in the city because of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, the government sources said.

1.30 pm: Delhi Police issues traffic alert

Delhi Police has said that the traffic will be obstructed in the carriageway from Gurugram towards Dhaula Kuan because of checking by local cops near Dhaula Kuan Police chowki.

1.25 pm: Police use tear gas, water cannons at Shambhu border

Police use water cannons and tear gas shells to dispel protesting farmers at Shambu border, near Ambala.

#WATCH Water cannon and tear gas shells used to disperse protesting farmers at Shambu border, near Ambala

1.20 pm: Mansa farmer passes away in road accident: AIKSCC

A farmer from Mansa, Punjab, who was coming to Delhi as part of Dilli Chalo protest, dies in an accident in Haryana, All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said on Friday, November 27.

Breaking: AIKSCC is extremely sad to announce that Dhana Singh, farmer of Mansa District, who was coming to Delhi as part of the Dilli Chalo call, passed away in an accident at Bhiwani, Haryana. We pay homage & express our deepest condolences. His sacrifice will not go in vain

1.15 pm: Punjab CM Amarindar Singh appeals to Centre to initiate talks with farmers "immediately"

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the central government to immediately initiate talks with farmer unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh urges the Centre to immediately initiate talks with Kisan Unions to defuse the tense situation at the Delhi borders: Chief Minister's Office

(file pic)

1.10 pm: Farmers head towards Delhi from Sirsa

Farmer groups, comprising women, march towards Delhi while raising slogans on the main highway in Sirsa.

1.04 pm: Farmers protest: Visuals from Shambhu border

As farmers from Punjab wait at Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, near Ambala, to cross into Haryana. Police has deployed security, barriers, and water cannon vehicles at the border.

Farmers from Punjab wait at the Shambhu border between Haryana and Punjab, near Ambala, to cross into Haryana to proceed to Delhi to protest against Farm laws



Security deployed, barriers and water cannon vehicle placed at the border to prevent farmers from entering Haryana pic.twitter.com/LexWymMvoJ â ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

12.55 pm: Farmers jump barricades in Sirsa

Protesting farmers have jumped barricades in Sirsa but said that their protest will be peaceful adding that they are going to Delhi for their rights.

12.45 pm: Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway

Traffic jam at Yamuna Expressway as protesting farmers block road.