Farmers' protests: SC to hear PIL seeking removal of farmers from Delhi borders

As the deadlock between the Centre and farmers enters the 21st day, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking to remove protesting farmers from Delhi borders immediately. The farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament since November 26.

The petition, filed by a law student Rishabh Sharma, states that emergency and medical services have been severely impacted due to the agitation. This petition added the farmers be shifted to a fixed place allotted by the government.

This, however, is not the only petition that has been filed in the apex court vis-a-vis the ongoing farmers' protests at the borders of the national capital. Another petition on the matter has been filed in the Supreme Court. This plea seeks the SC direction to the Centre to take farmers' demands into account and provide them with basic amenities and no violation of human and fundamental rights.

The plea further seeks directions for the NHRC to submit an inquiry report over police assault on farmers and direct the government in question to provide adequate compensation to victims and deceased farmers on the basis of this report. A three judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian will hear all the petitions on farmers' protests today.

The farmer leaders have said that they will block Chilla Border- between Delhi and Noida today. Meanwhile, farmers have said that they will "make" the Centre revoke the three farm laws and only then there can be any further talks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the farmers are being confused about the farm laws and that the opposition is "shooting from their shoulders."

