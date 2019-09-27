FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets financial advisors, secretaries; says will make sure govt doesn't sit on payments

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with secretaries and financial advisors of a few ministries on Friday in Delhi. She discussed the total capital expenditure (CapEx) by the ministries in 2019-20. Total capex spend is at 42 per cent till August-end, said expenditure secretary.

"At this stage, my intention is to make sure that government does not sit on payments which are due, government does not sit on CapEx which it had planned," said the minister. "The ministries and PSUs will clear all the non-litigation related dues," she said.

"I have called for ministries to provide their capex plans for the next four quarters. The details are expected to come within a week," said the Finance Minister. She also said that close to 90 per cent of the outstanding GST dues, as of August 23 when she first mentioned GST refunds, has been cleared.

During the press conference, Nirmala Sitharaman said that consumption will be strong during the festive season.

The minister is also scheduled to meet the heads of public sector enterprises on Saturday. "Tomorrow, we'll have a separate meeting with different agencies of public sector undertaking and other agencies which come under different ministries," said the minister at a press conference.

Sitharaman met secretaries of ministries such as road transport and highways, housing and urban development and shipping on Friday.

Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Smt.@nsitharaman holding a meeting with Secretaries and Financial Advisors of key selected Ministeries to review total CAPEX by the Ministries in 2019-20 (till now) and plan for future CAPEX in current FY.

The meeting comes days after Sitharaman announced a corporate tax cut. The FM announced that current corporate tax of 30 per cent will be brought down to 22 per cent, while the existing rates for new manufacturing companies will be brought down from 25 per cent to 15 per cent.

FM Sitharaman chaired a meeting with private banks and financial institutions on Thursday as part of her measures to stall the economic slowdown.

