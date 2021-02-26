'Fisherfolk need independent ministry': Rahul Gandhi responds after being mocked over fisheries ministry comment

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has said fishermen community needs an independent ministry and not a department within a ministry in response to PM Modi's jibe at him.

In response to the Prime Minister's statement Gandhi tweeted, "Dear PM, fisherfolk need an independent and dedicated ministry of fisheries, not just a department within a ministry. PS- 'Hum do Humaare do' obviously that hurt bad." 'Hum do Humaare do' was a reference for Modi and his "corporate friends".





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock at Gandhi's statement wherein the former Congress president said there was no "dedicated" fisheries ministry. "Congress leaders say we will make a fisheries ministry. I was shocked. The truth is, it is the current NDA government that had made a ministry of fisheries in 2019," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public meet in Puducherry.

Narendra Modi is not the only one to take a swipe at Rahul Gandhi. Union Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Giriraj Singh said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) should know that there is a fisheries department for an investment of Rs 20,050 crore has been made by the Centre. In 70 years, work that couldn't be done by your 'Nanaji' and others, has been done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Singh also tweeted in Italian, "Dear Raul, There is not separate Ministry of Fisheries in Italy. It comes under the Ministry of Agricultural and Forestry Policies."

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul Gandhi in his home turf Amethi in 2019 General Elections said, "The fact that Rahul Gandhi sustains on lie was evident when he again promised the people in Kerala, a ministry for fisheries. The fact that he insults the people of Kerala by speaking a lie time and again is something that the citizens need to take note of. He was made available data with regard to the Ministry of Fisheries. What is astounding that this gentleman himself asks a question of the same ministry."

