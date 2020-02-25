Five metro stations on Pink Line shut due to clashes over CAA in Northeast Delhi

In wake of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Northeast Delhi, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has closed five metro stations on the Pink Line. These metro stations are Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. The train services are being terminated at the Welcome metro station.

The DMRC tweeted, "Security Update. Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station."

The DMRC had shut the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations on Sunday as well given the ongoing violent protest against the CAA.

Entry & exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur are closed.

Stone-pelting between pro and anti-CAA factions was reported from Delhi's Gokalpuri area where an anti-CAA rally took place on Monday. Tensions also escalated to areas like Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The protesters burnt down vehicles, shops and houses in these areas. In Bhajanpura, the agitators even burnt down a petrol pump.

Five people, including one policeman, have died and around 50 people have been injured due to the ongoing clashes. Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal lost his life, while trying to manage the situation on ground. A Deputy Commissioner of Police was also injured during the clashes in Maujpur in Delhi on February 24.

Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed in Northeast Delhi as pro and anti-CAA protesters are still out on the streets. The Delhi Police has also urged the citizens to maintain calm and refrain from believing in rumours. Joint Police Commissioner (Eastern Range), Alok Kumar told the media that police forces have been strategically deployed in Jaffrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur, Gautampuri, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Wazirabad and Shiv Vihar, where there is a possibility of disturbance.

