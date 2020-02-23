Anti-CAA protest: Stone hurled at Kapil Mishra's rally in Maujpur, police lob tear gas

Stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Delhi's Maujpur area on Sunday evening where a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally was going on. Maujpur is located near Jaffrabad area in northeast Delhi where an anti-CAA protest is also going on simultaneously.

According to a PTI report, a clash broke out between pro and anti-CAA protesters, which led to stone-pelting.

Delhi: Stone pelting between two groups in Maujpur area, tear gas shells fired by Police. https://t.co/Pqm7REZMGWpic.twitter.com/yJYHsUbuwk - ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

In a bid to control the situation, Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. As per latest report, heavy security has been deployment at Jaffrabad and its adjoining areas. DCPs of other areas including that of east district have also been called. Given the tense situation in Maujpur, more troops of paramilitary force have also been called.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra and others had arrived near the Jaffrabad Metro Station at around 3 pm and had demanded the road to be emptied. He said that another Shaheen Bagh will not be allowed in the capital city.

At around 4 pm, some people came from a street and started pelting stones.

The situation escalated quickly, however, police could not do anything as they were outnumbered by the crowd.

The protest began on Saturday night after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

In view of the protest, the Delhi Metro authorities closed the entry and exit gates of the Jaffrabad metro station. The authority has also closed entry and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad have been closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted.

