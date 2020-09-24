Business Today
GAIL cuts gas supplies by 40% to customers after ONGC plant fire

GAIL supplies about 60 million standard cubic meters of gas through its northwestern pipeline grid to customers in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa

twitter-logoPTI | September 24, 2020 | Updated 13:23 IST
Indian gas transporter GAIL (India) Ltd has cut supplies by about 40% to customers, mainly power and fertiliser companies, after a pipeline rupture led to a fire in an Oil and Natural Gas Corp plant, a company source said.

GAIL supplies about 60 million standard cubic meters of gas through its northwestern pipeline grid to customers in the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa.

There was no immediate comment from GAIL.

