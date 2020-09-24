Business Today
According to Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector, three consecutive blasts took place at the Oil and Natural Gas  Corporation in Surat at 3 am on Thursday.

September 24, 2020 | Updated 07:40 IST
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat after 3 blasts
Fire at ONGC plant in Surat (Photo: ANI)

A major fire broke out at an ONGC plant in Surat in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector, three consecutive blasts took place at the Oil and Natural Gas  Corporation in Surat at 3 am on Thursday. The activity of depressurising the pressurised gas system is underway.

Currently, firefighters are present at the spot. No casualty has been reported so far.

ONGC has released an official statement saying, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control".

More details are awaited.

