Govt to rope in private hospitals to diagnose and prevent coronavirus

The government is trying to prepare the private hospitals to manage new coronavirus (COVID 19) infections. The health ministry is working with industry body FICCI for New Coronavirus (COVID 19) management, the Cabinet Secretary was briefed on Tuesday. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, is the President of the industry chamber FICCI.

The review meeting, held by the Cabinet Secretary through a video conference, was also told that the guidelines on cluster management of COVID-19 have been communicated to the States two days ago. "The operationalisation of the guidelines was emphasised upon and the Chief Secretaries were requested to review the same", a health ministry statement said.

The Secretaries of concerned Ministries, Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of the States attended the review meeting to assess action taken for containment of COVID-19.

According to the health ministry, the travel restrictions imposed from March 2 were reviewed and shared with the States. States were asked to monitor the airport management in coordination with the concerned Airport Public Health Officers (APHOs) and Airport Managers so that effective screening takes place.

The statement said that the States were also requested to hold coordination meetings with the related ministries for possible quarantine facilities in their States, augmentation of isolation wards and include facilities of the labour department, armed forces, paramilitary forces, medical colleges and PSUs within their jurisdiction.

The review meeting also decided that District Collectors shall now be involved in cluster management in their district. The collectors have been asked to hold coordination meetings and ensure that teams at the district, block and village levels are made for cluster management as per the SOPs communicated.

It was also informed that apart from the three COVID-19 positive cases from Kerala, who have recovered, three more cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and six have heavy viral load and are awaiting confirmation. While all nine of them are in isolation and are stable, the ministry has also shifted 24 persons, including 21 Italian tourists and three Indians (bus driver, conductor and tourist guide), who had contact with the Italian national found confirmed as COVID-19 positive in Jaipur, to the ITBP facility for testing.

Depending on the result, the future course of action will be taken, the ministry said.

Also Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Italian tourist's wife tests positive, number of cases rises to 7

Also Read: Travelling to India from a coronavirus-hit country; here's what you need to do