GST collection dips below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August: Govt data

India's gross GST collections slipped below Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 98,202 crore in August, according to official data released on Sunday.

Gross revenue collections from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July stood at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The August 2019 mop-up was, however, 4.5 per cent higher than the Rs 93,960 crore collected in the same month last year.

This is the second time during this year that the revenue collection from the GST has slipped below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. First, it happened in June when the collection was Rs 99,939 crore.

Central GST collections stood at Rs 17,733 crore, State GST Rs 24,239 crore, and Integrated GST Rs 48,958 crore (including Rs 24,818 crore collected on imports) during August this year, a statement said.

