H-1B visa: US approved 96% of total work visas in June quarter; highest since Trump became President

The H-1B visa approvals by the US government soared to their highest in the quarter ended June since Donald Trump came to power.

The country's regime has approved 95.5 per cent of the total non-immigrant (H-1B) visa applications filed in the third quarter of the current fiscal year (FY21).

The data is for the quarter ended June 30, evaluated by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the Economic Times reported.

Also Read: H-1B visa ban: US business groups sue Trump govt over worker visa rules

The assessment came days after the Trump administration suspended new temporary work permit visas, comprising H-1B and L-1 among others, through an executive order citing threats to American jobs. The order was signed on June 22.

H-1B visas are issued to highly skilled workers with technical know-how in speciality fields.

The US immigration agency USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) follows an October to September financial year.

The visa approval rates, in the first two quarters, stood at 83.4 per cent and 87.1 per cent, respectively, as per the data released by the USCIS.

Also Read: Why Trump's visa ban order is unlikely to hit top Indian IT firms

The confirmations comprise applications filed in previous quarters along with the extension of H-1B visas for a second three-year duration.

Trump, who came to power on an anti-immigration plank, has implemented policies such as 'Buy American Hire American', which has contributed, a great deal, to a drop in the number of H-1B visas being approved.

The USCIS data further shows that the visa approval rates have declined from an average of 94 per cent in the fiscal year 2016 to around 85 per cent in 2018 and 2019.