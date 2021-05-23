Health Minister asks Ramdev to withdraw objectionable statement on allopathy

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday asked yoga guru Ramdev to withdraw his objectionable and unfortunate statement on allopathy and its practioners.

In a tweet in Hindi, the health minister said that Ramdev's statement have disrespected corona warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country, and he has written a letter to Ramdev asking him to withdraw his remarks. He also shared the letter.

Amidst the crisis because of coronavirus pandemic, allopathy and its practioners have given new life to crores of people, Harsh Vardhan said in the letter. He said doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers are putting their lives at risk to save others.

The minister also mentioned that he had already informed Ramdev about his displeasure on the issue through a phone call.

On Saturday, Patanjali Yogpeeth had said its founder Ramdev's statement on allopathy was taken out of context, and he believes that allopathy is a progressive science.

However, Harsh Vardhan said the clarification given by Ramdev is not enough. He also reminded that the cure for polio, Ebola, tuberculosis, among others, was given by allopathy. Besides, vaccines which are proving to be important weapons in the fight against COVID-19 are also given by allopathy.

"I hope you will think about this issue seriously, and respecting the sentiments of corona warriors, completely take back your objectionable and unfortunate remarks," the letter said.

The health minister's statement comes a day after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked Union Health Ministry to take action against Ramdev for misleading people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defaming scientific medicine.

The IMA had said Ramdev should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act as "untutored" statements are "a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him".

