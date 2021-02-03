Business Today
Earlier today, celebrities from Bollywood to cricket called for an "amicable solution" to the issue and urged Indians to not fall for "propaganda".

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | February 3, 2021 | Updated 22:52 IST
'Heartless Sarkari Celebs': Prashant Bhushan responds to Tendulkar's tweet on farmer protests
Bhushan said

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter to call Indian celebrities, who came out in support of Centre on the issue of farmers' protest, "spineless, heartless sarkari celebs".

Responding to a tweet by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bhushan said "these" celebrities had remained silent when electricity, water and internet connection were cut off for the protesting farmers.

Earlier today, a day after international pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' protests, celebrities from Bollywood to cricket called for an "amicable solution" to the issue and urged Indians to not fall for "propaganda".

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Suresh Raina were among the celebrities who tweeted asking Indians to stand united and used hashtag #IndiaTogether.

Earlier, the Indian government had reacted strongly to comments by "foreign individuals and entities" on farmers' protests.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting for over two months on the borders of Delhi against three new farm laws enacted by the Centre. While farmers claim that the laws will benefit corporates, the government has said it will raise the income of farmers by offering them better marketing alternatives and agriculture technologies.

The protests took a violent turn on January 26 during a tractor parade planned by farmers, resulting in clashes between police and the protestors.

