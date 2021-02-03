'Heartless Sarkari Celebs': Prashant Bhushan responds to Tendulkar's tweet on farmer protests

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan took to Twitter to call Indian celebrities, who came out in support of Centre on the issue of farmers' protest, "spineless, heartless sarkari celebs".

Responding to a tweet by cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, Bhushan said "these" celebrities had remained silent when electricity, water and internet connection were cut off for the protesting farmers.

All these Indian big shot celebs remained mute when protesting farmers were being walled in,their electricity, water&internet cut off& BJP goons brought in to stone them; They suddenly unmuted themselves when @rihanna& @GretaThunberg spoke out! Spineless,heartless sarkari celebs! https://t.co/VBzHZm5kWQ - Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) February 3, 2021

Earlier today, a day after international pop star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers' protests, celebrities from Bollywood to cricket called for an "amicable solution" to the issue and urged Indians to not fall for "propaganda".

Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Anil Kumble, Suniel Shetty, Karan Johar, Suresh Raina were among the celebrities who tweeted asking Indians to stand united and used hashtag #IndiaTogether.

Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let's support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. ðð»#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropagandahttps://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp - Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Don't fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting ðð¼#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda - Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021

As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether#IndiaAgainstPropaganda - Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) February 3, 2021

We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda#IndiaTogether - Suresh Rainað®ð³ (@ImRaina) February 3, 2021

We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone-our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether - Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021

We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda@hiteshjain33https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU - Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021

Earlier, the Indian government had reacted strongly to comments by "foreign individuals and entities" on farmers' protests.

"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting for over two months on the borders of Delhi against three new farm laws enacted by the Centre. While farmers claim that the laws will benefit corporates, the government has said it will raise the income of farmers by offering them better marketing alternatives and agriculture technologies.

The protests took a violent turn on January 26 during a tractor parade planned by farmers, resulting in clashes between police and the protestors.

