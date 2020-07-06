Home Ministry allows universities, colleges to conduct examinations

Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted universities and higher education institutions to conduct examinations as it continues with 'Unlock 2' phase. In a letter to Union Higher Education Secretary, the Home Ministry said that the final term examinations should be conducted as per examination guidelines by University Grants Commission (UGC) and academic calendar for the universities. The ministry also advised universities and other institutions should adhere to standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The final term examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities; and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," Home Ministry said in a statment on Monday.

UGC is currently working on fresh examination guidelines for universities and institutions.

Educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools, have been closed acros the nation since March in view of lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Examinations conducted by them were also suspended.

Centre had started lifting lockdown restrictions under the 'Unlock 1' phase that came into force on June 1. After a month of Unlock 1, the Home Ministry had graduated to Unlock 2, starting July 1, to further reopen th economy. However, schools, colleges and other educations institutions remain closed.

Last month, Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) had cancelled the Board examinations pending due to coronavirus lockdown after receiving Supreme Court's nod in this matter. The apex court had also approved the scheme proposed by the Board to assess the cancelled papers. As per this scheme, the board will award marks to the students for the exams they have attempted. Students who have not attempted the last three examinations, such as those based in North East Delhi, will be marked on the basis of their performance in internal assessments. The results for Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinatons on July 15.

ALSO READ: CBSE Exams 2020: How will students be graded?



ALSO READ: CBSE, ICSE Class 10, Class 12 results to be declared in July

