CBSE Exams 2020: How will students be graded?

The Supreme Court permitted the Centre and the CBSE to cancel the remaining examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic and approved its scheme to mark students for the cancelled papers. As per this scheme, the board will award marks to the students for the exams they have attempted. The students who have not attempted the last three exams such as those based in North East Delhi, will be marked on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.

CBSE Evaluation criteria for class 12 students

The CBSE will declare the results for all class 12 students by July 15, regardless of the subjects the student has appeared for, so as to facilitate admissions into higher education institutions. The class 12 students shall have an option of either giving the exams on a later date or to go ahead with their assessment based on their performance in the last three exams or internal assessments. For the students who could appear in only one or two (students from North East Delhi), the marks will be a combination of the average of the performance in papers the student appeared as well as their performance in internal assessments, comprising practicals, projects, etc.

CBSE Evaluation criteria for class 10 students

Class 10 students cannot avail the re-exam option as the core five exams for all CBSE class 10 students, barring those from North East Delhi, were completed. The results hence calculated will be released as final.

CBSE has, however, not shared when the students need to share their choice for going ahead with the papers. Thus, it is possible that the board might give the students the choice to appear for the examination once the result is declared. The board is expected to release an official notification on how the students will be evaluated on cbse.nic.in

