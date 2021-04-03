Idli Amma to soon have her own house, workspace, thanks to Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who is very active on social media, shared how he got to "play a small part" in the inspiring story of Coimbatore's Idli Amma. The Mumbai-based tycoon recently took to Twitter to share that Coimbatore's Kamalathal, also known as Idli Amma will get her own house cum workspace to cook and sell idlis.

Mahindra tweeted, "Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone's inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook and sell idlis."





Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someoneâs inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Team Mahindra Rise has already registered the land and Bharat Gas Coimbatore has provided the octogenarian with continued LPG supply for this purpose. The tweet by Mahindra has garnered 7,636 retweets and 1,163 likes so far.

The Mahindra @life_spaces team will soon start the construction as per Kamalathalâs requirement. Once again thanks to BharatGas Coimbatore for providing her a continued supply of LPG. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/NO6YtWr9b5 â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

Kamalathal or Idli Amma uses a wood-burning stove to make around 1,000 fluffy idlis every day. The octagenarian is a one-woman army as she does everything right from making the batter to steaming idlis and grinding chutneys on her own. She sells these idlis for only one rupee each, thus making it affordable for daily wage labourers, their families and tourists alike.

