Anand Mahindra gifts cricketers T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur Thar SUVs for Gabba victory

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra gifted two brand new Mahindra Thar SUVs to Indian cricketers T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur as a goodwill gesture for their incredible performance in the India-Australia test tour earlier this year.

Receiving the SUV, Natarajan shared pictures and wrote, "Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to explore the impossible".



Playing cricket for India is the biggest privilege of my life. My #Rise has been on an unusual path. Along the way, the love and affection, I have received has overwhelmed me. The support and encouragement from wonderful people, helps me find ways to #ExploreTheImpossible ..1/2 pic.twitter.com/FvuPKljjtu â Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

Apart from Natarajan and Thakur, the industrialist will also gift Thar SUVs to Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar for their impressive performances in the Gabba match played in January this year.

T Natarajan, who played only in his second Test, picked up the important wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade during the first innings of Gabba Test. Besides, Mohammed Siraj. Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini also played the second Test of their career, while Washington Sundar, a net bowler, made his debut at Gabba.

Thanking the business magnate, Natarajan sent back his signed Gabba Test jersey as a gesture. "As I drive the beautiful Mahindra Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the Gabba Test meaningful".

As I drive the beautiful @Mahindra_Thar home today, I feel immense gratitude towards Shri @anandmahindra for recognising my journey & for his appreciation. I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test, meaningful 2/2 â Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 1, 2021

Early this year, the Indian cricket team created history at the Gabba ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak on the ground. The last time Australia lost a a Test series at the Gabba was against West Indies in 1988.

After the victory of India, Mahindra praised the aforementioned cricketers and wrote, " Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury. They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible".

Mahindra also wrote that: "Theirs are true 'Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life". He then promised to gift each of the six players Thar SUV from his own account. Mahindra in a tweet wrote, "It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All-New THAR SUV on my own account-at no expense to the company".

"The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & 'Take the road less traveled'. Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman, Natarajan, Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with Mahindra Auto to get them their THARS on priority," Mahindra added.

