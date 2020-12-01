IIM-Calcutta achieves 100% summer internship placement; Accenture, Microsoft top recruiters

The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta claims to have completed 100 per cent summer internship for its 2022 class in virtual mode despite COVID-19 pandemic and weak economy.

In the latest IIM Calcutta recruitment drive, Accenture and Microsoft emerged as top recruiters. Around 139 companies took part in the placement drive, out of which 43 were first time recruiters. Total 473 students participated in this recruitment drive.

This placement drive took place across three clusters from November 23 to November 28. The clusters were scheduled on the basis of the core business abilities of the firm and the sectors were ranked according to students' preference.

First cluster comprised five sectors, which included top companies in management consulting, private equity, investments,venture capital (VC) and offers at international locations. A total of 180 students were placed in 35 firms, with Accenture being the top recruiter with 21 offers in this cluster.

The second cluster, however, consisted of 60 companies that offered 80 roles across FMCG, conglomerate, consumer services, e-commerce, software services, and consumer durables sectors. A total of 171 students got placed with Microsoft being the top recruiter with 11 offers in this cluster.

The third and the final cluster comprised 44 companies across advertising, consulting services, BFSI, power and utilities, manufacturing, food aggregators, hospitality services and start-up sectors. A total of 122 students were placed in this cluster.

"The results reinforce the recruiters' faith in the academic capabilities, diverse student community and IIM Calcutta's commitment to pursuinf excellence in all fields of engagement," IIM Calcutta Director Anju Seth said, reported Business Standard.

Hiring trends were well distributed this year. Around 40 per cent students bagged internship offers across sectors such as consulting, BFSI and finance, whereas 32 per cent students found their fit in sectors such as general management and sales and marketing. The remaining 28 per cent students will do internships in operations, startups, product management and e-commerce.

