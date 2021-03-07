'I'm a cobra, one bite is enough': Mithun Chakraborty upon joining BJP at PM Modi's Kolkata rally

Veteran actor and former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty formally joined the Bhartiya Janta Party on Sunday. Chakraborty was inducted into the BJP during PM Narendra Modi's mega rally at Brigade Ground, Kolkata, a little ahead of the Prime Minister's address. At the rally, Chakraborty crafted a new slogan "I'm a cobra, one bite is enough", while addressing the crowd. Chakraborty has joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for March-April.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya had met with Chakraborty yesterday at his residence in Kolkata's Belgachia locality. The meeting with Vijayavargiya had sparked speculation about the Bengali actor joining the BJP at the PM's mega rally.

Ahead of the joining, Vijayvargiya had told India Today TV that Chakraborty has promised to extend his support to PM Modi and support the party in the election campaign. The BJP supporters, who were heading towards the Brigade Ground for the mega rally said they were happy that Chakraborty will be participating in the rally.

Chakraborty was handed the BJP's flag by Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh at the mega rally today. Addressing the rally ahead of PM Modi, Chakraborty said, "I am a Bengali and I believe that anyone who has grown up here has a right over this land. I promise to stand up and fight for the rights of every person living in West Bengal".

"Coming from a small locality in North Kolkata called Jorabagan, I did dream of becoming something big, but never did I imagine that I will get a chance to share a stage with the biggest political leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Chakraborty was known for his active left politics, after which he joined the TMC and served in the Rajya Sabha for two years as an MP. Chakraborty quit the RS after two years in office after he got involved in the Sharda Chit Fund case. After remaining out of the politics for the last few years, Mithun Chakraborty has now come back to join the BJP.

