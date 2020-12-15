'In next 2 decades, India will be among top 3 economies': Mukesh Ambani tells Mark Zuckerberg

Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman, Mukesh Ambani has expressed confidence that in the next two decades India will be among the top 3 economies of the world.

The RIL chairman said, "I firmly believe that in the next two decades, India will grow to be among the top three economies in the world. But more importantly, it will become a premier digital society".

The country's wealthiest man envisioned that the per capita income of India will go from $1,800-2,000 per capita to $5,000 per capita. Additionally, the middle class, which is about 50 per cent of its total number of households, will grow to 3-4 per cent per year.

Ambani made these statements in conversation with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Facebook Fuel event 2020. In April this year, Facebook had announced an investment of $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) in Jio Platforms, the subsidiary of RIL.

Speaking on the partnership, Ambani said that Jio and Facebook together have become a "value creation" platform for businesses as well as their customers.

"I firmly believe that technology, with all the digitisation steps that India has taken, will democratise wealth and value creation for individuals and small businesses," Ambani told Zuckerberg.

According to Ambani, Facebook and Jio's partnership will drive India to a $5 trillion economy, adding that the duo will make a much more equal India, with more equal wealth growth at the bottom of the pyramid.

The 63-year-old business magnate informed that how investing in India will be a golden opportunity for several companies and entrepreneurs as the country witnesses a rapid economic and social transformation, which he said will accelerate in the coming decades.

