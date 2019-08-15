Independence Day: 'Citizen, 'freedom', 'water' dominate Modi's 2nd longest speech in 6 years

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of India from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day Thursday, his speech was dominated by words such as 'citizen', 'freedom' and 'water'. PM Modi mentioned the word 'water' 24 times, 'citizen' 47 times while 'freedom' was reflected 30 times during his 92-minute long speech.

Meanwhile, words like 'terrorism' was mentioned 16 times, 'poor' 17 times, 'Article 370' 14 times, 'development' 11 times, 'army' 19 times, 'peace' 6 times, 'Muslim' 5 times and 'youth' 3 times.

The Prime Minister also talked about Article 370, terrorism, government's policies for the poor and ways to improve the overall state of the economy.

In a major announcement, he also said the country would soon have its own Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who would be heading all three armed forces, including Army, Air Force and Navy.

He said that realising the dream of $5 trillion economy was not difficult and that the government would invest over Rs 100-lakh crore on developing infrastructure in the next five years.

This is PM Modi's sixth straight Independence Day speech ever since the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

The prime minister during his speeches from 2014-18, mentioned 'poor' word 110 times, while 'farmer' and 'freedom' were mentioned 67 and 60 times, respectively.

Meanwhile, words like 'development (53), 'education' (education) and 'children' (31) were top three words mentioned during former PM Manmohan Singh's Independence Day speeches from 20019-13 during the UPA-2.

