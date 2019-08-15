Independence Day: Achieving $5 trillion economy target achievable; India added $1 trillion in 5 years, says Modi

Independence Day Speech Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people of the country from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day on Thursday. During his 92-minute speech, PM Modi talked about Article 370, terrorism, the government's policies for the poor and to improve the overall state of the economy. In a major announcement, he also said the country would soon have its own Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who would be heading all three armed forces, including Army, Air Force and Navy. He said that realising the dream of $5 trillion economy was not difficult and that the government would invest over Rs 100-lakh crore on developing infrastructure in the next five years. This is PM Modi's sixth straight Independence Day speech ever since the BJP-led NDA came to power in 2014.

11.47 AM: BJP Jammu & Kashmir President Ravinder Raina dances during 73rd Independence Day celebrations in Jammu.

10.56 AM: Analysis of Modi and Manmohan's I-Day speeches

During PM Modi's Independence Day speeches from 2014-18, 'poor' word reflected 110 times, while 'farmer' and 'freedom' were mentioned 67 and 60 times, respectively. However, words like 'development (53), 'education' (education) and 'children' (31) were top three words mentioned during former PM Manmohan Singh's Independence Day speeches from 20019-13 during the UPA-2.

"I assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that their identity is not on the line, it hasn't been tampered with. The constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish."

9.55 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence.

9.49 AM: Citizen, freedom, water and poor dominate PM Modi's speech.

9.15 AM: PM Modi says $5 trillion economy target achievable

"To some the target of nearly doubling the size of Indian economy to USD 5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added $1 trillion as compared to USD 2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable," he said.

9.12 AM: Independence Day celebrations to begin shortly at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium in Jammu and Kashmir.

9.09 AM: PM Modi's appeal to people of India

"India has so much to offer. I know people travel to different countries for holidays but can we think of visiting at least 15 tourist destinations in India before 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom," says Modi.

9.03 AM: Let's improve the MSME sector, says Modi

Our priority should be a 'Made in India' product. Can we think of consuming local products, improving rural economy and the MSME sector: PM

9.02 AM: Can we free India from single use plastic? Asks Modi

"Can we free India from single use plastic? The time for implementing such an idea has come. May teams be mobilised to work in this direction. Let a significant step be made on 2nd October," the PM.

9.01 AM: India will have its Chief of Defence Staff, says PM Modi

Our forces are India's pride.



To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort:



India will have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS.



8.57 AM: From the ramparts of the Red Fort, I give my greetings to the people of Afghanistan who are marking 100 years of freedom: PM

8.56 AM: Those who create wealth are India's wealth, says Modi

Wealth creation is a great national service.



Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion.



Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed.



8.54 AM: The world is eager to explore trade with India, says Modi

Today, the Government in India is stable, policy regime is predictable...the world is eager to explore trade with India.



We are working to keep prices under check and increase development.



8.50 AM: "Time to boost exports; let us make local products attractive," says Modi.

Time has come to think about how we can boost exports. Each district of India has so much to offer.



Let us make local products attractive.



May more export hubs emerge.



8.43 AM: Live Stream PM Modi's address to the nation here

8.36 AM: PM Modi on trade

Time has come to think about how we can boost exports; each district of India has so much to offer, says PM Modi.

Time has come to think about how we can boost exports. Each district of India has so much to offer.



Let us make local products attractive.



May more export hubs emerge.



8.35 AM: Times are changing and we have to accept that, says PM

Earlier the aspiration was to have a good mobile phone but now, people aspire better data speed.



8.34 AM: Indian People's thinking have changed, says PM Modi

"Earlier, people were happy with merely a plan to make a railway station. Now people ask- when will Vande Bharat Express come to my area. People do not want only good railway stations or bus stations, they ask- when is a good airport coming," says PM.

8.34 AM: India does not want incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded. We have to keep in mind global best practices and build good systems: PM

8.33 AM: I always ask - can we not remove the excess influence of Governments on people's lives. Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard: PM

8.31 AM: Govt to invest Rs 100 lakh crore on infrastructure, says Modi

8.31 AM: PM Modi on corruption

"Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty," says PM.

8.28 AM: PM Modi on population explosion

"Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome. These are menaces that have ruined India for 70 long years. Let us always reward honesty," says the PM.

There is one issue I want to highlight today- population explosion.



We have to think- can we do justice to the aspirations of our children.



8.23 AM: Unfortunate that so many people lack access to water, says Modi

It is unfortunate, however, that so many people lack access to water even 70 years after Independence.



8.22 AM: One nation, one Constitution

"One Nation, One Constitution- this spirit has become a reality and India is proud of that," says the PM.

8.15 AM: If Article 370 was so important, why was it not made permanent? Asks Modi

"Those who supported Article 370, India is questioning them, if this was so important then why was this Article not made permanent? After all, those people had huge mandates and could have easily removed its temporary status, says Modi.

8.13 AM: "We do not believe in creating problems or dragging them," says Modi

In less than 70 days of our new Government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move.

8.09 AM: PM Modi on GST

"GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax. India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector. Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card. Today, India is talking about One Nation, One Election," the PM.

8.04 AM: PM Modi on J&K

"The old arrangement in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh encouraged corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept such a situation," says the PM.

GST brought to life the dream of One Nation, One Tax.



India has also achieved One Nation, One Grid in the energy sector.



Arrangements have been made for One Nation, One Mobility Card.



8.03 AM: Article 370 has become history now, says Modi

"We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them. In less than 70 days of the new Government, Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this step."

8.02 AM: This is the time to think about the India of the 21st century and how the dreams of the people will be fulfilled: PM

7.59 AM: Mood of the country has changed, says PM Modi

"In 2019, I was amazed, the mood of the people of the country had changed, disappointment had turned into optimism, dreams became connected with desire and everyone was on the same page that this country can change."

We do not believe in creating problems or prolonging them.



In less than 70 days of the new Government, Article 370 has become history, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this step.



7.58 AM: PM Modi on water conservation

"India understands the important of water conservation and thus, a new ministry for Jal Shakti has been created. Steps have been taken to make the medical sector even more people friendly."

7.57 AM: PM Modi on triple talaq

"It has been under ten weeks since the new government was formed but several pathbreaking decisions have been taken. This includes decisions for Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, the end of Triple Talaq, steps for the welfare of farmers and traders."

7.56 AM: "I bow to all those great women and men who devoted their lives so that India becomes free," says the PM.

7.47 AM: PM Narendra Modi on Article 370

The new govt has not completed even 10 weeks, but in this short span of time in every sector we have taken important steps. Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realising the dream of Sardar Patel.

7.46 AM: "Today, when we are marking Independence Day, many of our citizens are suffering due to floods in various parts of the nation. We stand in complete solidarity with those affected by the floods and I assure that all possible support that is needed will be provided to them," says the PM.

7.39 AM: PM Narendra Modi starts his address on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day.

7.30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolour at Red Fort.

7.25 AM: PM Modi pays tributes to the Father of Nation.

7.10 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the Guard of Honour at the Red Fort. He will address the nation shortly.

Earlier in morning, PM Narendra Modi paid tributes at Rajghat.

