India among 62 nations to seek 'impartial' probe into coronavirus

India has joined 61 other countries that are seeking an independent inquiry to detect the origin of coronavirus and conduct an "impartial" evaluation into the WHO's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a draft resolution proposed for 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting.

As per the draft resolution, an "impartial", "independent", and "comprehensive" probe must be done onto coronavirus crisis. Besides, the draft also called for an inquiry into the actions of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and "their timelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic".

China has been accused of concealing information about the deadly virus during the early days of the outbreak. The country, however, has contested that the deadly Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, that causes coronavirus, could have originated just about anywhere. In fact, the Chinese foreign ministry officials have shared conspiracy theories that accuse the US military of starting the coronavirus outbreak.

In addition to this, WHO and its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have been blamed for playing along with China till the virus started spreading rapidly.

The draft also asks countries to provide WHO "timely, accurate and sufficiently detailed public health information related to the COVID-19 pandemic as required by the international health regulations".

Australia was the first country to call for an independent inquiry. Other countries that have come together to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus was transmitted from animals to humans are Japan, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, South Korea, Brazil, and Canada.

